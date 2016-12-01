High temperatures to persist in Gauteng

Generic image.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says, “It should still be hot going into warm as we move into next week. So for the rest of the week we’re looking at quite hot to very hot conditions.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Weather Service says high temperatures will persist in Gauteng, at least until the end of this week.Temperatures in the province are expected to peak at 38 degrees on Thursday.Residents have been warned to keep hydrated and to stay in cool areas.