Stellenbosch University officially anounces 8% fee increase

The university's Martin Viljoen says: “Students from families with a household income of less than R600,000 per annum will pay exactly the same tuition and accommodation fees next year as over the last two years.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Stellenbosch University has officially announced an 8% tuition fee increase for next year along with a 10% hike for on-campus accommodation.In line with government's directive, students from families who earn less than R600,000 a year will be exempt from the increase.