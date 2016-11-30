Jacob Zuma.

The passing of Comrade Fidel is a painful loss for the South African people.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma this week travelled to Havana to attend the funeral of the late former president of Cuba‚ Fidel Castro‚ who passed away on November 25‚ aged 90.Below is a transcript of the tribute Zuma gave at a mass memorial rally in the Plaza de la Revolucion in the Cuban capital on Tuesday:The people and government of the Republic of South Africa learned with sadness of the passing of one of the greatest revolutionaries of our time and one of the greatest heroes of the 20th century‚ Comrade President Fidel Castro Ruz.We join the progressive forces of the world in mourning and celebrating the life of this renowned internationalist and anti-imperialist‚ who selflessly supported the struggles of the oppressed and exploited.