Wits ready for 2017 as exams come to an end

NATIONAL NEWS - As Wits University students wrap up their final exams on Wednesday, the university says it expects the 2017 academic year to be business as usual.This year’s Fees Must Fall protests left buildings damaged and scores of students arrested.The university has received over 70,000 applications for enrollment next year but it can only admit a total of 37, 000 students, 7,000 of whom will be new.Students will write their final examination on Tuesday, bringing an end to a tumultuous academic year.A new concentration for university management is the 2017 academic year.