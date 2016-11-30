Nhleko wants Public Protector to clear his name

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko.

The minister declined to discuss the nature of his relationship with the head of the Indoni NGO, but confirmed that it did conduct a campaign to tackle xenophobia last year for the police.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has turned to the Public Protector to clear his name following allegations that he authorised millions of rand to be paid to his girlfriend’s NGO, allegations he denies.The minister called a briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday and addressed the allegations, as well as claims that he is conspiring to remove Robert McBrid e as head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).The City Press reported on Sunday that Nomcebo Mthembu’s non-government organisation was unduly paid R30 million for six months work.Nhleko says the allegation that he authorised the payment is serious and needs to be tested.