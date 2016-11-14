Dropped coffin leads to flight delays

OR Tam

The coffin, which was coming from Lusaka in Zambia, was dropped while being offloaded.

La Grange also tweeted an email sent by South African Airways (SAA) informing passengers that the flight would be delayed until 17:00.

SAA apologised for the inconvenience.

NATIONAL NEWS - Numerous flights were delayed at OR Tambo Airport on Monday morning after a coffin carrying a human body was dropped, resulting in a leakage.At about 11.30am, the late Nelson Mandela’s former right hand woman, Zelda la Grange, sent out a tweet that flights had been delayed at the international airport because a coffin containing human remains was dropped.