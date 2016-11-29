Soweto nanny expected in court for kidnapping

Generic image.

The boy’s mother and nanny were held up in their Soweto home as robbers made off with him as well as other valuables.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Soweto nanny accused of kidnapping a 14-month-old is expected to appear in the Protea Glen Magistrates Court this morning.Nompilo Mpanza’s bail application was postponed last week as she had no legal representative.Mpanza, her cousin Thokozani Mpanza and Xolani Tshingila are hoping to be released on bail on Tuesday morning.They’re alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of little Siya Mlambo in September.