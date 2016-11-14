Update: Devastating fire in Tsitsikamma

This is all that is left of the Cattle Baron and shop.

“Park management are also moving ahead with a temporary structure for the restaurant and shop. It is important to accommodate both day and overnight visitors. Last year alone some 256, 571 day visitors alone visited the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park (old Tsitsikamma National Park),” said Mgwadlamba.

NATIONAL NEWS - Damage of approximately R10 million was caused by a fire in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park.The fire broke out on Friday November 25, gutting the Cattle Baron restaurant and adjacent shop.Head of communications for SANparks, Nandi Mgwadlamba confirmed that a forensic team is on site today determining the cause of the fire. The fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant and spread through to the shop."The site is cordoned off and no members of the public are allowed to access the site. It is also under supervision by the park’s rangers and honorary rangers.”Mgwadlamba did say, however, that all day activities in the Storms River Rest Camp are up and running including the re-routed walk to the popular suspension bridge, water activities, day hikes, day trips to the river gorge and other outdoor activities.