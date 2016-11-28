Translate to: 

Son of murdered former journalist to undergo mental observation

Hope Zinde and her son Mark in a picture she posted on Facebook on his birthday last year.
NATIONAL NEWS - The son of slain former journalist and SABC board member Hope Zinde is to undergo mental observation.

The Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday that Mark Zinde’s family has arranged for a psychiatrist to assess him.

His lawyer Francois Joubert asked the court for a postponement to allow the report to be completed before he could make his formal bail application.

“Our house is not order and we would like a postponement from the court. We need our own psychiatric report. We need a postponement to finalise the report‚” he said.

He said they were abandoning his bail application until the report was available in court.

Zinde who is out on bail of R10‚000 for allegedly killing his mother Hope Zinde‚ 50‚ appeared briefly in court for allegedly assaulting his father Dr Lebohang Mohale Manoto.

Zinde was missing for several days before her body was found stuffed in the boot of a car at Pecanwood Estate in Hartbeespoort‚ North West.
 
14:34 (GMT+2), Mon, 28 November 2016
