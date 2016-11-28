Time running out for Abrahams and 2 NPA colleagues?

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams. Image: twitter.com

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said there was nothing to suggest that Zuma was not considering the suspension and kicked out the application with costs.

NATIONAL NEWS - Monday is the deadline for National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to give President Jacob Zuma reasons why he should not be suspended.Earlier this month the president wrote to Abrahams and prosecutors Torie Pretorius and Sibongile Mzinyathi, asking for them to provide the reasons over their handling of the prosecution of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.Abrahams, Mzinyathi and Pretorius are today expected to provide the president with reasons why they should not be suspended pending an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.The president wrote to them after civic rights groups Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation wrote to him asking that the three be suspended over their handling of the prosecution of Gordhan.Last week, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed an application brought by the groups.