Devastating fire in Tsitsikamma

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A restaurant and shop in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park were destroyed in a fire last night.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant, the well known Cattle Baron.

The restaurant and shop burnt down completely.

A chopper was dispatched in time to protect the fire from spreading to the forest area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Park officials and owners of the Cattle Baron are meeting on site this morning to assess the extent of the damage. Insurance teams will be on site tomorrow .

The rest of the Storms River Rest Camp is safe and open. Activities such as hiking are accessible.

The route to the suspension bridge will be redirected and is expected to be open after 12:00 today. This was said by SANParks' Nandi Mgwadlamba.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

