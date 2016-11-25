Heavy rain expected in Gauteng this weekend

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - Emergency Services officials across Gauteng are on high alert today and over the weekend as the South African weather service is warning of heavy rains with a high possibility of flooding.
Officials says the alert for severe thunderstorms also remains in place.
The weather service says the country has officially entered a thunderstorm season and the possibility of floods and even tornado's cannot be ruled out.
Forcaster Jacqueline Modika says “We had a watch out on our alert category and we still have a watch out for severe thunder storms.”
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says thunderstorm alerts should always be taken seriously.
“We will be monitoring those critical areas.”
11:18 (GMT+2), Fri, 25 November 2016
