Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.
NATIONAL NEWS - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced the bank will leave the repo rate unchanged at 7%.
The prime lending rate, which is the figure charged by banks to customers, will remain at 10.5%.
Kganyago says the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep rates unchanged at 7%.
“Domestic demand pressures remain weak and consumers are expected to remain under pressure for some time. The MPC has accordingly decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 7% per annum. The decision was unanimous.”
There were concerns that the rate would increase with October’s inflation figure measured at 6.4%. However, the governor says inflation is expected to return to within the target range despite pressures from food prices.
16:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 24 November 2016
