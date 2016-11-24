"DA can't dicate to SABC who to hire'

Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

NATIONAL NEWS - The lawyer for Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive of corporate affairs, said no court can order that he be fired based on the instruction of a political party.

The Western Cape High Court heard arguments in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) application to have Motsoeneng removed as an SABC employee on Thursday.



Motsoeneng smiled and nodded as his legal representative, advocate Stephan du Toit, highlighted why the DA's application was premature.

Du Toit said Motsoeneng's rights should be upheld and emphasised that the DA cannot dictate to the SABC on who they should hire.



He conceded that Motsoeneng had apologised for wrongly completing his job application form.



The DA's legal team argued that the SABC had failed to comply with remedial action in the Public Protector's report.