Hartbeespoort fire: What really happened

Three people drowned and another was burned to death after the party boat they were being ferried in caught fire.

The owner of Boaters World speaks out after a fire that broke out onboard a ferry on Hartbeesport Dam resulted in the deaths of four people.

The incident took place on Saturday, 19 November.

The victims were all female.

