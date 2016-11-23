SA's unemployment rate at 13-year high

Generic image.

“The financial sector continues to be the pillar of this economy, with the contribution to the GDP and the creation of jobs.”

NATIONAL NEWS - With South Africa’s unemployment at a 13-year high, economists say government needs to make some tough decisions to restructure the economy to uncap its potential.Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the third quarter labour force survey, which shows unemployment grew to 27.1%, equivalent to 5.9 million unemployed people.Economist Thabi Leoka says government must look at the market demands and produce skilled people to fill the gaps.“We need to look at the education level, the kind of education we have and whether it speaks to the sectors we have in South Africa.”Investment Solutions’ Lesiba Mothata says some sectors have performed well in the last quarter.