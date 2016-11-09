Woman allegedly thrown out of moving car

Pam Green, from Johannesburg, feels completely let down by the South African emergency services.

NATIONAL NEWS - On her way home, driving on the N12 West near the Kraft Road off-ramp, Pam Green, from Johannesburg, saw something that she has described as “horrific”.

On a Facebook post, Green described the shocking details of how her night turned out to be a nightmare on Friday, November 18 at around midnight.



“I actually saw a woman being pushed out of a moving car. Her limp body had tumbled down the grass embankment, and landed in a heap in the emergency lane,” wrote Green, who works as a radio presenter at 101.9 Chai FM.



“I saw this in my rear-view mirror. ‘That’s a woman,’ I realised as I screamed and reversed as fast as I could.



“She was screaming, not in pain at first, but in fear: ‘He’s coming back, go, he’s coming back to kill me!’”



Green immediately called 10111 (South African Police Service) and gave their exact location.



She asked them to send the police and an ambulance, to which she was told she had to dial 112 for ambulances.



“So I pleaded for them to send police in the meantime,” wrote Green.



She immediately called 112 – the MTN South Africa emergency services line.



“For the first one and a half minutes of the call I had to listen to a computer explaining that it is a criminal offence to call emergency services if you are not in a real life-and-death emergency,” said Green.

“To confirm that you know this and that you are really in an emergency, I must please press one. I pressed one.



“All this time, this poor lady is screaming in fear for her life, I’m fearing for mine, she is bleeding, I am crying.



“And MTN South Africa now reminds me that if this is not a real emergency, I will stand to have my cellular services discontinued!



Finally, after two minutes, an actual human being came on the line.

Green explained what happened and that she needed an ambulance; she gave their location and explained the injuries she could see.



“Human one says: Please hold. I hold,” she wrote on Facebook.



“Human two comes on the line: Emergency services how can I help you? I explain what happened, that I need an ambulance, our location, and the injuries I can see.



“Human two says: Please hold. I hold.



“Human three comes on the line: Emergency services how can I help you? I explain what happened, that I need an ambulance, our location, and the injuries I can see. Human three says: Please hold. I hold.



“Yes you guessed it. Human four comes on the line: Emergency services how can I help you?” This was the fourth person Green had to speak to about her confirmed life-and-death situation.

Again she explained what happened, that she needed an ambulance, gave their location, and explained the visible injuries.



And again, human four asked her to hold.



“I do not hold! I screamed and swore and lost my mind telling him to get someone to the scene,” said Green.



“By this time I was on this emergency call for eight minutes. I’m screaming that she is going to die, that whoever did this could potentially be coming back …



“Then human four says: Don’t scream at me!”



And human four puts the phone down on her.



“Yes, the MTN South Africa emergency line call centre agent put the phone down on me because I was screaming for help.



“So please, if you are ever in a life-threatening emergency, make sure you speak politely and softly to the inhumane human on the other end of the line, because calling him sir, saying please, is much more important than the person’s life you are trying to save!



“By this time the woman was still screaming, she’s trying to get up to run, the fear in her eyes will haunt me for the longest time.



“I go to her and ask her to try be still, she’s talking but none of it is making sense.



Maybe she is concussed? She’s bleeding! She’s bruised! She’s crying.



“And then, an absolute angel appeared out of nowhere.”



Green said a private security guard stopped to assist.



“He stayed with us and waited while I called 10111. Now 30 minutes had elapsed since



I made the original call and nobody was on scene.



“The guard suggested we go directly to a police station and he assisted me to get the woman into my car while I was on hold with the Flying Squad.



“Yes, they even play music while you wait, how lovely. I was also told that they have no record of my previous call.



“I have never screamed the way I did then; I screamed so much that I was transferred to the captain of the Flying Squad.



“I screamed, I threatened, all while this woman was losing consciousness in my car, the adrenaline had worn off and she couldn’t handle the pain.”

The captain told Green that he would send the relevant help to where they were.

She gave him their current location and within 30 seconds, two fire engines, an ambulance, a tow truck, two Flying Squad cars, and four plain-clothes detectives arrived on scene.



“Hallelujah! I burst into tears!”



The ambulance paramedics immediately attended to the woman and told Green which hospital they would be going to.



“I got contact numbers and said an emotional good-bye,” said Green.



“In the end, it was a full hour before this poor woman received medical treatment. Where is our concern or care for human life?



“I keep playing this conversation between her and me: I don’t know why you are helping me, you don’t know me, you saved my life. I answered: I’m human, you’re human, this is what we do for each other. She replied: ‘Pam not even the police care, why do you?’



“For the first time, I am left feeling hopeless! I don’t believe in our people. We live in a country where we are scared to stop and help another human being, where the people who should keep us safe don’t care. We have lost our humanity.”



By Monday afternoon, November 21, Green still hadn’t been able to get hold of the woman.



“Please keep her in your prayers. I shudder to think what her husband might have done.”

She concluded her Facebook post with #bringbackourhumanity.



Green told the Advertiser today (Tuesday, November 22) that she’s had calls from some of the executives at the relevant organisations, but no concrete developments since the incident yet.



“I’m really hoping that this experience will bring about big change and will result in lives being saved in the future,” she said.



“I never realised I was doing something extraordinary. I honestly believed that anyone would stop.



“I guess not, which is devastating to me. The security guard is my hero. He restored my faith in humanity. I’m blessed with a new friend.”