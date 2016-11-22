Eskom to issue nuclear power proposal requests

Generic image.

But Eskom’s Matshela Koko says South Africa will need a reactor operational by 2025 if the country is to reduce its carbon-gas emissions.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom says it will go ahead and issue a request for proposals for nuclear power before the end of the year.This is in spite of a new energy timeline for the country suggesting that nuclear power will only be needed by 2037.Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and top department officials briefed MPs on the draft integrated resource plan and integrated energy plan at Parliament on Tuesday.Cabinet in June designated Eskom as the procurer, owner and operator for the controversial nuclear build programme.The Department of Energy will be responsible for coordinating policy.The base case scenario from the updated integrated resource plan (IRP) says new energy capacity is only needed by 2022 and that nuclear power will only be needed in the grid by 2037 - a significant delay.