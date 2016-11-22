Crucial budget bill passed

It’s been third time lucky for a crucial budget bill in Parliament.

NATIONAL NEWS - It’s been third time lucky for a crucial budget bill in Parliament.The National Assembly has passed the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill.The draft law provides for the allocation of funds to government departments.It failed to pass twice last week because there weren’t enough Members of Parliament (MPs) in the chamber for a majority of 201 votes.The African National Congress’ (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu has launched disciplinary proceedings against ANC MPs who were absent without leave last Tuesday and Wednesday.