R70 000 boost to fight rhino poaching

Generic image.

The Nelspruit NGO raises and rehabilitates rhino calves whose mothers have been killed by poachers.

NATIONAL NEWS - Port Elizabeth rhino campaigner Wayne Bolton has closed his trans-South Africa One Life Live It (Olli) cycling expedition with a handover of R70 000 worth of anti-poaching equipment to the Mokala National Park, near Kimberley.Mokala – SANParks’ newest park, with a focus on endangered species including rhino – was chosen after a recommendation by the Honorary Rangers of South Africa, Bolton said yesterday.“We wanted it to go where it would make the biggest difference and Mokala was identified as having the most pressing need.“Our only insistence was it should go to the rangers as it was their work that inspired my ride,” he said.“We handed over R70 000 worth of tents, sleeping bags, rifle torches and other equipment.”Bolton cycled 6 000km from November last year to February this year, linking South Africa’s 19 national parks to raise awareness about rhino poaching.Some R80 000 – the balance of the R150 000 raised by the inaugural Olli expedition – has already been donated to Care for Wild Africa.