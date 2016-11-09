Coffin accused claim theft was motive

Photo: Middelburg Observer.

The men are said to have abandoned their plans to take him to the police station when he allegedly threatened the safety of their families and promised to burn their crop fields.

NATIONAL NEWS - Information received from a trusted source has is that Victor Mlotshwa, who was placed in a coffin and threatened that he would be doused with petrol, was allegedly caught in possession of stolen copper cable on the said day.The incident happened in August.Mr Mlotshwa told the media that he was walking towards Middelburg and took a footpath when he was confronted by Willem Oosthuyzen and Theo Jackson in two vehicles and accused of trespassing.He said that he was tied with cable ties and taken to a nearby farm where one of the accused watched over him whilst another went to fetch a coffin.The interview was cut short when a journalist asked Mr Mlotshwa how he escaped from the coffin.The source say that the accused caught Mr Mlotshwa because he was in possession of suspected stolen copper cable.