Doom pastor: I am already arrested in Christ

A Limpopo pastor, who has caused outrage for using Doom insect killer to cure his congregants of illnesses, says he is not afraid of being arrested.

Meanwhile, retailer Tiger Brands says it’s been unsuccessful in its attempts to reach the pastor.

NATIONAL NEWS - A Limpopo pastor, who has caused outrage for using Doom insect killer to cure his congregants of illnesses, says he is not afraid of being arrested.'Prophet' Lethebo Rabalago of the Mount Zion General Assembly Church says he’s been arrested in Christ and has no reason to be afraid of the police.Rabalago is the latest so called pastor to shock people by using unconventional healing methods after pictures of him spraying his followers with insecticide went viral on social media.Rabalago has defended his actions.“No one gets hurt that’s the thing. We see testimonies day by day. I am already arrested in Christ so I don’t have to fear anything.”