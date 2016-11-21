Cop who arrested Panayiotou ‘middleman’ denies he was assaulted

Jayde Panayiotou.

Mayi told state advocate Marius Stander that he read Breakfast’s statement back to her, and then gave it to her to read once more. When she was satisfied with the contents, she signed it.

NATIONAL NEWS - The policeman who arrested state witness Luthando Siyoni, denied he was ever assaulted, claiming the bouncer sustained a “minor scratch” on his eye when he resisted arrest and hit himself in the face with the handcuffs.Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi said he took Siyoni and his girlfriend Babalwa Breakfast in for questioning on April 27 last year, after he received information from an informant about Uitenhage teacher Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.Mayi told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning that the couple accompanied him willingly to the Uitenhage police station, where they were questioned about the April 21 kidnapping and murder.Mayi first questioned Breakfast, who immediately related everything she knew about the alleged hit on Jayde.It is alleged Siyoni hired a hitman to kidnap and kill Jayde at the behest of her husband, Christopher Panayiotou.