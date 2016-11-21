Generic image.

“I fear we might be kicked out of the house because we cannot pay this debt. In the eight years that I have worked as a security guard‚ I have not earned anywhere close to this R2-million the municipality says we owe.”

NATIONAL NEWS - An East London indigent resident got the shock of his life when he was slapped with a R2.1-million Buffalo City Metro municipal bill.Xolani Dezide‚ 45‚ of Mdantsane’s NU11‚ now fears that he might lose the RDP house he and his two brothers have called home for 38 years as he cannot afford the shocking bill.Dezide is one of thousands of angry residents who have been complaining about the BCM billing system.Dezide‚ a security guard‚ told the Daily Dispatch at the weekend that when he tried to enquire about the bill‚ he was sent from pillar to post by officials at the NU6 and CBD municipal offices.“I don’t know how they got to this huge figure because we don’t even have a geyser. We use electricity for lighting and cooking only.