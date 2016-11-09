Prophet 'heals' church members with Doom

The 24-year-old Lethebo, born Zebediela, said he was already elected in his mother’s womb to become a prophet and that through God he has healed thousands of people. Photo: Mountzion General Assembly official Facebook page

NATIONAL NEWS - Photos of a man, dubbed the “prophet or Doom”, spraying insect repellent on members of a church went viral on social media recently.

In photos posted on the Mount Zion General Assembly’s (MZGA) Facebook page , a man by the name of Prophet Lethebo Rabalago can be seen spraying insect repellent on numerous people during a church service in Mookgophong, Limpopo as a form of anointment to “heal and deliver” them from their struggles.

A post on the church’s Facebook page by Surprise Mathe reads: She has been feeling pains in her stomach and waist. As the prophet sprays doom on her, she receives her healing and deliverance. The prophet also sprays doom on her face to remove a rush… This rush is not supposed to be here”, said the prophet. After a few minutes of being sprayed doom on her face, rush slowly starts to disappear. give God the glory”. (sic)



Another post by Eva Molokomme reads: “For 6 months I have been having a headache. I also had painful legs. After the Prophet sprayed Doom on me I became healed immediately. God is alive”.

When asked why he sprays insect repellent on his congregants, Lethebo said: “Doom is just a name, but when you speak it to, it becomes a healing product it does. People get healed and delivered through Doom. It is not by might nor by power, but by the Holy Spirit. Through spraying the Doom, I anoint them”.