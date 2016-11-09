Stomach cramp turns out to be a baby boy

The staff of Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital with baby Sutil and his proud parents. Photo: Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital.

The staff of the Netcare Krugersdorp Hospitals‘ Emergency Department admitted her and realised that she was pregnant and about to give birth.

Adéle had no idea she was pregnant, because she had no physical signs of pregnancy.



The arrival of baby Sutil therefore came as a huge surprise to the entire family. A baby boy, measuring 49cm in length, and weighing 2,86kg, was born on the same day.

NATIONAL NEWS - Adéle Sutil went to work on 16 November as she would on any other day, but started to experience severe abdominal pain during the course of the morning.She then decided to contact her husband to take her to the emergency room where they got a rather shocking, yet happy surprise.