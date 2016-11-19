4 killed in Hartbeespoort Dam boat fire

A party boat ferrying about 200 people caught fire at the Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday..

“They came to us asking for help and said there is a boat on fire. We heard that there were 200 people on the boat and they were cooking and that is what allegedly started the fire.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Three people drowned and another was burned to death after a party boat they were being ferried in caught fire at the Hartbeespoort Dam.Hartbeespoort emergency medical services estimate about 200 people were on the boat at the time of the incident on Saturday.A witness who was on another boat cruise says they were called to assist the others on the burning boat.