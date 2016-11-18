Van Breda’s defence team wants to scrutinise forensic evidence

Henri van Breda

The court will determine whether all parties are prepared for the trial during his next appearance. Van Breda stands accused of murder and attempted murder.

NATIONAL NEWS - Triple-murder accused Henri van Breda’s defence team wants to conduct a thorough examination of the forensic evidence against him before the case goes to trial.He appeared briefly at the High Court in Cape Town on Friday‚ looking relaxed in a blue suit.Van Breda allegedly killed his mother Teresa‚ father Martin and brother Rudi with an axe in their upmarket home at De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate in Stellenbosch last year. His sister Marli survived the attack.His defence team on Friday asked the prosecution to provide them with all the forensic evidence in its possession so that they could have it examined by their own experts. The case has now been postponed until February 3‚ 2017.In September‚ the courts set February 6‚ 2017 as a provisional trial date but now it will take much longer before Van Breda answers to the charges. Xhosa interpreters will be required for some of the witnesses on a list of more than 140 people.