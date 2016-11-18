Students call on Wits management to review policies after rape

Wits University.

“The university enjoys rhetoric and speaking in general broad terms and says they will take responsibility but tactically what will it take responsibility for.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Junction House committee at Wits University has called on management to review its policies after an alleged rape at the residence.A meeting was held between members of the committee and management on Thursday night but it appears there was no resolution.It’s claimed a female student was attacked at Junction House last month and has since gone back home to Kenya.The Junction House committee says this was not an isolated incident.The committee’s chairperson Nkululeko Tselane has called on the university to review the gender equity office’s protocol when dealing with sexual assault and rape cases.