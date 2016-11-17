Zuma: Abrahams suspension request an abuse of power

Jacob Zuma.

Zuma says the suspensions of Abrahams and the establishment of an inquiry are not a foregone conclusion.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma says court action to try and force him to suspend National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams is premature and an abuse of the court process.He has filed his legal papers in response to the application brought by civil rights organisations Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation.They want Abrahams and fellow prosecutors Sibongile Mzinyathi and Torie Pretorius to be suspended over the handling of the prosecution of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.