DA set to lay criminal charges against Brian Molefe

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) says the boards of state-owned entities should no longer be appointed without public participation.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will today lay criminal charges against Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.Molefe was implicated in the Public Protector's State of Capture report, which was released last month.It found that he had made dozens of phone calls to the Gupta family while they were negotiating a deal that saw them taking over the Optimum Coal mine and receiving a huge pre-payment from Eskom.Molefe, however, said his resignation was not an admission of guilt.The DA says it cannot stand by as those in positions of power are allowed to abuse state institutions for their own selfish gain to the detriment of South Africans.