Concern raised over vacant positions at SAA

A number of parliamentarians have raised concern over vacant positions at South African Airways (SAA) while the carrier is struggling to enhance its financial situation.

“How do you deal with strategy and working around strategy in the absence of a CEO and the absence of a CFO?”

NATIONAL NEWS - A number of parliamentarians have raised concern over vacant positions at South African Airways (SAA) while the carrier is struggling to enhance its financial situation.The airline reported to the standing committee on finance in Parliament on Wednesday.SAA’s new board, its acting CEO and CFO and Chairperson Dudu Myeni, as well as Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas attended the meeting.African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza was among the committee members who raised concerns over the key positions currently being filled in an ‘acting’ capacity.