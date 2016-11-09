Murdered man thrown from flat window

Blood smears on the balcony wall tell the sordid tale of a murder that took place at Amandonia flats in Doonside in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The gate was forced open to gain entry into the flat, which was found empty. There was blood all over the bedroom and lounge area.

NATIONAL NEWS - A case of murder is being investigated by Amanzimtoti detectives after a body was found at a Doonside block of flats in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 November.According to Toti SAPS spokesman, Captain Charlene van der Spuy, police were called out to Coral Cove at about 2am with reports of a man screaming for help.“The screaming was coming from a flat unit on the third floor, after which the naked body of a male was found covered in blood at the back of the flats,” said Capt Van Der Spuy. “The deceased had multiple stab wounds.On further investigation, the door of the flat where the alleged screaming came from was found open, but the burglar gate was locked.