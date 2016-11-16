The crisis-hit SA Broadcasting Corporation and the SA Post Office have again received qualified audits from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

NATIONAL NEWS - The crisis-hit SA Broadcasting Corporation and the SA Post Office have again received qualified audits from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.He said his office audited 10 of the 21 major public entities‚ with Armaments Corporation of SA being the only one with a clean audit outcome sustained from the previous year.The Independent Development Trust again received a disclaimer.Releasing the results of his report on national and provincial departments’ audit on Wednesday‚ Makwetu said the remainder of these state-owned entities had material findings on compliance which kept them from achieving clean audits. The Airports Company SA (Acsa) also had material findings on their performance report.He lamented the fact that Acsa‚ SA Nuclear Energy Corporation and SA Post Office submitted their financial statements late and the audit of SA Express was in progress as a result of its late submission.He said financial sustainability remained the main concern for the state-owned entities‚ with uncertainty over the ability of some of them to continue operations also delaying the audits.