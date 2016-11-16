"It's possible to employ 6 million people by 2019"

Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says there is still much that can be done to ensure the project works as an economic enabler.

NATIONAL NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says engaging big business on investment can enhance the Public Works programme.The deputy president was speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday at the first day of the Public Works Programme Summit.Ramaphosa, who was speaking as the chairperson of the Public Employment Inter-ministerial Committee, says it is possible to employ 6 million people by 2019.