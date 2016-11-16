CoffinAssault accused won’t seek bail‚ case postponed to January

Generic image.

The incident‚ involving Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa‚ was filmed at JM De Beer Boerdery next to Komati Power Station‚ near Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

NATIONAL NEWS - The two white men who were filmed allegedly forcing a black man into a coffin in a video that went viral on social media waived their right to apply for bail on Wednesday.Willem Oostheizen and Theo Martins will remain in custody until January 25 when their case resumes in the Middelburg Magistrates Court.The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) had earlier put aside their differences and chanted struggle songs outside the court.#CoffinAssault was the top trending topic on Twitter in SA on Wednesday morning.