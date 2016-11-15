Worker dies after drowning in bath tub at construction site

A construction worker has died after drowning in a bath tub at a construction site in Sandton.

Johannesburg Emergency Services’ Robert Mulaudzi says, “Yes we can confirm that we’re attending to a construction site structural collapse, there are two people who sustained minor to moderate injuries. They’re receiving medical attention on site.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A construction worker has died after drowning in a bath tub at a construction site in Sandton.Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man before he was declared dead on the scene.Meanwhile, one of the men involved in a structural collapse at a separate construction site in the same area is believed to be in a critical condition.Paramedics are currently on the scene of the collapse at a construction site in Sandton where two people are receiving treatment.The pair will be transferred to nearby hospitals for further care.The cause of the collapse on the corner of West and Rivonia streets is unknown at this stage but officials say they will be investigating.