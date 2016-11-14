Translate to: 

Convicted UCT serial rapist ‘targeted women with braids’

The University of Cape Town (UCT) serial rapist has confessed he targeted women that fit a certain description.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) serial rapist has confessed he targeted women that fit a certain description.

Patrick Hlomane was handed nine life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He was arrested in March, after he raped five of his six victims between November 2015 and February this year, near Rhodes Memorial.
 
Hlomane has admitted to mostly targeting women with braided hair.

In his plea and sentence agreement he also admitted to often watching pornographic videos starring mostly females who had braids.
 
His victims were either walking or jogging alone in the vicinity of Rhodes Memorial when they were attacked.

The convicted serial rapist explains he would rob, assault and rape women at knife point.

The nine life sentences are not to run concurrently.
 
