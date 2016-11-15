Tornado hits Johannesburg

A tornado spotted in Magaliesburg earlier this year. Photo: The Citizen.

Emergency Service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “We’re appealing to any other communities out there who might have been affected to call our emergency call centre on 011 375 5911, so that we can access their households.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The Johannesburg Emergency Service is assisting residents in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, who have been left displaced after a tornado hit the area.The tornado struck on Monday night, leaving one person injured.Emergency officials say three homes have been badly damaged while dozens others have been partially affected.