UCT rapist handed 9 life sentences

NATIONAL NEWS - The University of Cape Town (UCT) serial rapist has been handed nine life sentences.Patrick Hlomane entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.He was arrested in March in connection with the rape of five women near Rhodes Memorial between November 2015 and February 2016.Hlomane has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.He had been charged with the kidnapping, rape, assault and robbery of numerous women near Rhodes Memorial and the UCT campus last summer.