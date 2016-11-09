Translate to: 

UCT rapist handed 9 life sentences

UCT rapist handed 9 life sentences
Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - The University of Cape Town (UCT) serial rapist has been handed nine life sentences.

Patrick Hlomane entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He was arrested in March in connection with the rape of five women near Rhodes Memorial between November 2015 and February 2016.

Hlomane has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

He had been charged with the kidnapping, rape, assault and robbery of numerous women near Rhodes Memorial and the UCT campus last summer.
16:05 (GMT+2), Mon, 14 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 58%
No, I'm working
George Herald 31%
Yes
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
Achilles_84
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
Mr_P1981
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up