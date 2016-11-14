Entrance to CPUT CT campus petrol bombed

The entrance to the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) Cape Town campus has been petrol bombed.

NATIONAL NEWS - The entrance to the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) Cape Town campus has been petrol bombed.On Monday, the institution announced that the end-of-year exams has been postponed by a week, following a meeting between student activists, SRC members and union representatives on Sunday.