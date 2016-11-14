Call for N2 toll road suspension

A new economic report has been released calling for the greenfield section of the N2 Wild Coast toll road project to be suspended. Generic image

It is a shorter route than the existing N2 route via Kokstad but transects the globally recognised Pondoland Centre of Endemism, an area boasting unique plant and animal species.

NATIONAL NEWS - A new economic report has been released calling for the greenfield section of the N2 Wild Coast toll road project to be suspended, arguing that the assessment done eight years ago employs questionable methodology and is out of date.The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has hit back, saying it has reviewed the project and has the go-ahead from the national Treasury.The new “N2 Wild Coast Toll Road Today” report, commissioned by Sustaining the Wild Coast on behalf of the Umgungundlovu section of the Amadiba community, examined the methodology used in the 2008 assessment and gauged the project in the context of the economic downturn since then.The greenfield portion of the project runs from Port St Johns over the Umzimvubu River and then, after a short section of existing road, from Lusikisiki to Port Edward.