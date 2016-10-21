VIDEO: Lion sniffs tracker’s feet

After waking up from a good afternoon nap, this hungry male lion was eager to investigate.

After waking up from a good afternoon nap, this hungry male lion was eager to investigate.

This close-up lion encounter video was shot in Kapama Private Game Reserve close to Kruger National Park. An hour later, the same pride of lions were on the hunt.



“By sitting still the tracker knows that the lion will not see him as a person – he will only be a part of the car” – video owner.

