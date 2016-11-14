Corpse & body parts wash up at Gordon's Bay

Officials are appealing to the public for information in a bid to identify the man’s body.

NATIONAL NEWS - A post-mortem will be conducted after a corpse and body parts washed up on a Gordon’s Bay beach on Friday.Authorities were alerted after passers-by made the gruesome discovery.Western Cape police officials say an autopsy will form part of the investigation following the discovery of two limbs and the body of an unidentified man in False Bay.ER24’s Werner Vermaak says the limbs were discovered at different times on the Gordon’s Bay beach.“Paramedics were called back to the scene where a body was found on the beach. It’s believed that the body is not related to the foot.”