Three awaiting trial inmates escape in Limpopo

Last week, two prisoners escaped from the Hlanganani police holding cells in Phalaborwa.

NATIONAL NEWS - Three awaiting trial prisoners have escaped from police custody at the Phalaborwa holding cells in Limpopo.Police say the three disarmed officers when they brought them food on Thursday night.Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says, “We are investigating the circumstances around this incident. We will allow the task team to follow them until they are taken back to the cells.”