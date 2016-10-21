Homeless man saved from flood water

Generic image.

It was found he was in a serious condition and required immediate treatment. The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to Tembisa Hospital for further treatment.

NATIONAL NEWS - A homeless man was saved from flood water on Vlei Street in Glen Marais on Wednesday night.According to Russel Meiring of ER24 paramedics and the police’s search and rescue unit responded to the scene on the corner of Vlei Street and Pretoria Road.Upon arrival, search and rescue teams immediately searched the spruit for some time before they found the man. Once the man was brought to the banks of the spruit, he was immediately assessed by ER24 paramedics.