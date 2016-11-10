Marius Fransman.

The statement also said Fransman “deliberately misled the public when he said that he did not receive documents to enable him to prepare for his disciplinary hearing whereas in truth he was given all the relevant documents he needed to prepare his defence”.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress’ Western Cape provincial chairman‚ Marius Fransman‚ has been found guilty of two counts of misconduct.These were‚ a party statement said‚ “abusing his office for the purpose of attempting to obtain a sexual favour from Louisa Wynand and for making public statements which brought the ANC into disrepute”.It’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) “found both charges to be very serious and suspended his ANC membership for 5 years”.“The NDC said that the charged member showed no political understanding of one of the fundamental objectives of the ANC‚ viz the support for and advancement of women’s emancipation‚” the NDC said.“As a provincial leader in the ANC he should have known about the triple oppression of South African women and the giant strides being made by the ANC to accord women their rights and help them to overcome their oppression.”