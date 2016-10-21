Severe storm approaching Gauteng

This photo was taken of the storm brewing above Johannesburg on Wednesday, 9 November. Photo: Facebook.

Hail is probably the most dangerous aspect of driving in a storm. People are advised to stay in their car as hail can cause severe injuries. Lie down in your car, if possible, and keep your back to the windows.

NATIONAL NEWS - The whole of Gauteng panicked late yesterday afternoon after severe storms hit the south of Johannesburg, as well as the East Rand.This is unfortunately not over, as the storm is heading to the western parts of Gauteng.The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extreme weather conditions expected for today and Friday. Heavy rain, flooding, severe wind and hail are expected to hit the whole of Gauteng during this period.“We are expecting heavy rain and severe thunderstorms, with a big chance of hailstorms,” Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said.Driving before, during and after a storm can be extremely hazardous. Remember – just as you are trying to avoid a storm, so is every other driver. Strong winds can push vehicles off the road and blow debris such as branches, rubbish, trees and even power lines onto the road.