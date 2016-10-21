Johannesburg traffic mayhem after floods

Following flash floods, which claimed the lives of four people last night, Joburg motorists are now attempting to make their daily commute, crossing damaged roads, debris and damaged property.

The flash floods from 9 November saw residents of Alex left destitute, over 150 cars were swept away in Linksfield, the Johannesburg Zoo wall collapse and parts of Fourways came to a standstill.



Caxton Greater Joburg North has also learnt that the R55 in Kyalami was blocked off, after the road was covered with debris and Buccleuch suburb was allegedly declared a state of emergency, after flooding in the area.



Motorists are advised to avoid the R55 this morning, Metro Police on on the scene, attempting to clear the road.

Witkoppen Road in Fourways, between Douglas and Chrisoleit is also affected after the flooding and motorists have been urged to stay clear of the area.

