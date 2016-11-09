Thuli Madonsela.

In the edited video clip Madonsela says‚ “As a Public Protector‚ I made a decision that my interview with the president must be made public. Not as evidence of whether or not there is state capture. As evidence that I did give the president a chance to answer.

NATIONAL NEWS - Thuli Madonsela has denied an insinuation by Gupta-owned television news channel ANN7 that she “deliberately leaked” an audio recording of her interview with President Jacob Zuma.“There’s no admission of a leak. ANN7 is being mischievous or malicious or both‚” the former public protector told TMG Digital on Wednesday.ANN7 screened a news clip earlier on Wednesday which said that Madonsela had confessed to “deliberately” leaking the audio recording of her meeting with Zuma and his legal representative during her probe into allegations of state capture.The television channel‚ and other news organisations‚ had simultaneously interviewed Madonsela on the sidelines of the Association of Black Securities Investment Professionals’ annual conference on Tuesday‚ where she was a guest speaker.